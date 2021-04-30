Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By William Blair

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

ASGN stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

