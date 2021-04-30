Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$14.82 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

