Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

CME opened at $203.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.76 and its 200-day moving average is $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

