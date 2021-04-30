Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

