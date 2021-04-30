Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.82. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$653.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,082.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.20%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

