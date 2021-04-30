Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

