Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.