Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $17.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,681.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $84.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,902.55. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

