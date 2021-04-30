Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $18.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $16.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,850.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,902.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

