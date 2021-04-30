Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $285.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average is $272.98. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amedisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.