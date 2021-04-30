Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Lowered by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

