Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

