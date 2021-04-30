Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Increased by Analyst

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Covestro in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Get Covestro alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.