Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 164,819 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in First Foundation by 4.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

