Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted by Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

General Electric stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

