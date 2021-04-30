Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $185.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.