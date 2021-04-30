Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Boosted by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of MC opened at $56.15 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

