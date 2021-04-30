Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,676 shares of company stock worth $32,471,601 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

