Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Boosted by Oppenheimer

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NCR stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $15,193,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.