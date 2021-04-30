Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OLN opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.