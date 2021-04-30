Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of PAG opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

