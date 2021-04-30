Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Lowered by KeyCorp

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPD in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPD’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.19 on Friday. PPD has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 307.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

