Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Lowered by Analyst

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($3.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.18). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of PDS opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

