Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Proofpoint in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

