Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Cut by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

