Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

RNST stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

