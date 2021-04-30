Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Lifted by Analyst

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ROL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Rollins has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Rollins by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 71.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 76,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 44.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rollins by 46.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

