Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Increased by Analyst

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

SNA opened at $240.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock worth $9,692,336 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

