Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Brands, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.86 million, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.