Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Increased by Analyst

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.