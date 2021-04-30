Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted by Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for UMB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

UMBF stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,866 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

