Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Mondelez International by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

