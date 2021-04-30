Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Issued By William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Shares of MCO opened at $329.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.44 and a 200-day moving average of $285.08. Moody’s has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

