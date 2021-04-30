Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Issued By KeyCorp

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.