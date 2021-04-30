Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted by Wedbush

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

