Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Lowered by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

MCO stock opened at $329.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

