Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Increased by KeyCorp

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

PKG opened at $150.01 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $150.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

