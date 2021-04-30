Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of PJT opened at $75.97 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

