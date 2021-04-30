Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

RRC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

