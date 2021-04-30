Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Decreased by Analyst

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.60 million.

