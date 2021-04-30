Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Decreased by Analyst

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
