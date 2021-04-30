Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $48.51 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

