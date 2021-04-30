Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $86.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

