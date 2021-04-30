Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

CLX stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.95. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

