Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Reduced by William Blair

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on V. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 111.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 337,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 177,570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

