Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.