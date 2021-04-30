Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Raised by Analyst

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

ASH opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

