Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,155.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

