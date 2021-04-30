Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.82 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.