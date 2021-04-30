Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Raised by Analyst

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $75.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

