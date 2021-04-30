Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $623,260.05

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $623,260.05 and approximately $49,819.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

